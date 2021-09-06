Rose Mary Morocco, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Mary Morocco, of Hermitage, formerly of Shenango Township, passed away following an extended illness on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in her home. She was 90.

Mrs. Morocco was born November 2, 1930, in Hickory Township, a daughter of the late Gilbert and Cleo (Seibel) Meyer.

A lifelong area resident, she was a graduate of Hickory High School.

She was a loving wife and mother and made her home a place of hospitality for many friends and relatives over the years.

Her husband, Anthony M. Morocco, whom she married October 1, 1960, passed away October 23, 2015.

She was a teacher most of her life. She learned Braille and taught students with limited vision in Sharon schools before her marriage. Later, she attended Youngstown State University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She taught in West Middlesex Area Schools for 20 years, as a kindergarten and first-grade teacher and later at the high school. She was a life member of the PSEA and NEA teacher associations.

Rose Mary was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex, where she was an active volunteer before her health declined.

She is survived by her two daughters, Michelene Orteza of Sharon and Susan (Bill) Schoeffler of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; six grandchildren, Silas (Marissa), Dominic, Clarice and Frances Orteza and Sarah and Emma Schoeffler; one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rose Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn and Lloyd Meyer and a sister, Marvella Meyer.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Good Shepherd Education Fund, P.O. Box 226, West Middlesex, PA 16159; or to Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, 100 North Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 13, in Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex, with Fr. Glenn Whitman, pastor, as celebrant. Masks are required for attendance. The family will receive friends immediately following the Mass in the Faith Formation Center, where a meal will be served.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

