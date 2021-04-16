Rose Marie Neff, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Neff, 67 of Hermitage, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 14, 2021, in Nugent’s Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Rose Marie was born December 13, 1953, in Sharon, a daughter of Gilbert and Erma (Pacsi) Koch.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Sharon High School in 1972.

For many years, Rose Marie worked as a teacher’s aide in the intermediary unit located within Greenville Middle School.

Rose Marie was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

A devout Pittsburgh Steeler fan, she also enjoyed completed crossword puzzles. Rose Marie was also an avid reader and enjoyed listening to Andy Williams.

Surviving is a son, Adam Neff, Youngstown, Ohio; two sisters, Linda (Gary) Maul, Columbus, Ohio and Martha (Tony) Pepe, Arizona; a brother, Dennis Koch, Boardman, Ohio and her former spouse, John Neff.

In addition to her parents, Rose Marie was preceded in death by a sister, Sheila Cingolani and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Koch.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.