HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Margaret “Peg” Cione (Swartz) of Hermitage, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 16, 2023. She was 88.

Born on August 28, 1935, Peg was the youngest child of Orlo and Kathryn Swartz.

She was a graduate of Sharon High School and proudly performed as the head majorette in the marching band.

In her career, Peg worked for Congressman Joseph Vigorito and later at Tony’s Pizza for over 20 years.

She participated in a neighborhood women’s social club and was a member of the ladies auxiliary at the North Sharon Fire Hall.

Peg enjoyed baking her famous chocolate chip cookies, pound cake and Texas sheet cake and loved to share her homemade sweets with family and friends, demonstrating her kindness and generosity. She could always be counted on to lend an ear and sage piece of advice, which often included her quick wit and humorous one-liners. Maybe more than anything, her favorite pastimes were scratching her instant lottery tickets and taking bus trips with friends to the casino but family was always her focus throughout her lifetime.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Cione of Hermitage; two daughters, Debbie Hanahan of Hermitage and Karen Mullins and her husband, Tom, of Wexford, Pennsylvania; four sons, Terry Ogden and wife, Robin Scammon-Ogden, of Cocoa, Florida, Jeff Ogden and his wife, Cyndi, of Brighton, Michigan, Bart Ogden and his wife, Li, of Wexford, Pennsylvania and Brett Cione and husband, Jobin Abraham, of New York, New York; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, George Swartz of Las Vegas and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Peg is preceded in death by her parents, Orlo and Kathryn Swartz; former husband, Everett “Bart” Ogden; a brother, Harry “Hap” Swartz and a sister, Norma “Jean” Volansky.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation (http://www3.parkinson.org/goto/Peg_Cione).

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 23 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

