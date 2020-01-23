Rose M. Piccirilli, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Piccirilli, 94, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday morning, January 19, 2020.

Ms. Piccirilli was born February 24, 1925, in Sharpsville, a daughter of the late Joseph and Nancy (Giannontonio) Piccirilli. A lifelong resident, she was a 1943 graduate of Sharpsville High School and a graduate of the former Shenango Valley Commercial Institute, Sharon.

Rose was employed by the former G.C. Murphy Co., downtown Sharon; the former Deneen’s Diary, Sharpsville; the former Protected Life Insurance, Sharon and retired from the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp., where she was an office clerk for more than 15 years.

Rose was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville. She was also a member of the Farrell Women’s Service Club, the Kiwanis International of Farrell and a girls card club for more than 65 years.

She was a wonderful cook and known for making cookies. She made cookies for numerous weddings. Rose loved to host her family for her famous homemade spaghetti and meatballs and pizza.

She was more like a mother than an aunt to her nieces and nephews who referred to her as RoRo. Following her retirement, she babysat her great nieces and nephews and children of family friends.

Rose had a sweet and kind soul, she never missed sending a card for birthdays or anniversaries.

She is survived by two brothers, Rocco Piccirilli and his wife Jean, of Sharpsville, and John Piccirilli, of Sharon; a sister-in-law, Patricia Piccirilli, of Sharpsville; eleven nieces and nephews, Linda (John) McGrath, Karen (Dave) Burich, Cindy (Bob) Burich, Jerry (Kitty) Piccirilli, Ricky Piccirilli and his companion Cheryl, Paul (Karen) Piccirilli, Bob (Susan) Piccirilli, Jeff (Sharon) Piccirilli, Gary (Linda) Piccirilli, John (Celeste) Piccirilli, and Anthony (Michelle) Piccirilli; and many great and great great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her step-mother, Gina Piccirilli; a sister, Nora Roscoe and her husband Walter; two brothers, Louis and Angelo Piccirilli and a sister-in-law, Margaret Piccirilli.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Bartholomew Church, 311 West Ridge Ave, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

There are no calling hours.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January, 25, 2020 in St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville, with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment: St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.