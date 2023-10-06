FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Latsko, 101, of Farrell, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

Mrs. Latsko was born on October 4, 1922, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Guiseppe and Assunta (Raimundi) Lombardo.

She was a 1940 graduate of Farrell High School.

She worked as a bookkeeper for the Mercer County Tuberculosis Society.

She married her high school sweetheart, Thomas M. Latsko, on July 28, 1942, in the former St. Anthony’s Church, Farrell. While he served his country in the U.S. Navy, she traveled with him until he was stationed in the Mediterranean. Tom passed away on February 5, 2007.

Rose was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, where she was a member of the Bethany Club.

She was a devoted mother to her children and cherished visits from her grandchildren. Rose will be remembered for her delicious baked beans, chocolate cake and chili. Additionally, she looked forward to playing cards weekly with her siblings.

Rose will be remembered for being strong, hardworking, generous and supportive to all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda (Hugh) Mulcahy, Conway, Pennsylvania; a son, Thomas J. (Donna) Latsko, East Lansing, Ohio; four grandchildren, Lorie (Chris) Latsko-Stritmatter, Anne (Chris) Cordes, Joseph (Corrie) Mulcahy and July Rose Mulcahy; four great-grandchildren, Jack Latsko-Stritmatter, Julie Anne (Alex) Hardin, and Grace and Hope Cordes and one great-great-grandchild, Lily Rose. Also surviving are a sister, Mary Manilla and a brother, William Lombardo, both of Hermitage.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by three siblings, Josephine Mastrian and Norman and Albert “Cookie” Lombardo and a grandson, John H. Mulcahy.

Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, until the time of the service, Wednesday, October 11 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at Noon with Rev. Stanley J. Swacha, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

