Rose M. Desautels Wagner, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Desautels Wagner, 92, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020, in Garden Way Place, Hermitage.

Rose was born November 3, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Helen (Kruchinski) Denesevich.

She was a 1944 graduate of Hartford High School, Hartford, Connecticut.

During WWII, she was living in Connecticut and was a volunteer for the Red Cross blood bank and worked as an inspector for Royal Typewriter. She also worked as a secretary in a physician’s office while living there. After moving to the Shenango Valley, where she raised her family, she worked for over ten years as a nurse’s aide at the Nugent Convalescent Home, Hermitage.

She was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage and belonged to the former Altar & Rosary Society of the church.

She was also a member of the Sharon Regional Health Systems Auxiliary.

Her first husband, Edward R. Desautels, whom she married November 30, 1946, passed away December 29, 1981. She then married Stanley Wagner on December 31, 1994 and he passed away June 26, 2008.

Rose is survived by one daughter, Linda L. Gill and her husband, John, of Hermitage; one son, Edward R. Desautels, Jr. and his wife, Debra, of McCandless, Pennsylvania; a sister, Betty Ann Cawley of Scranton, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Marc and Scott Meszaros and Jennifer Gill Campbell; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.

In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Misiorek and Dorothy Provini.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, at www.alzfdn.org

There are no services.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

