WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Kathryn Stevenson, 97, of West Middlesex, formerly of Farrell, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 in her residence.

Mrs. Stevenson was born April 13,1924 in Wheatland, a daughter of the late Joseph and Blanche (Golden) Meredith.

Rose was a graduate of West Middlesex High School and later earned an Associate degree from Youngstown College.

She was a member of IHS Gospel Ministries, Hermitage.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Meredith L. Friedman and her husband, Leonard, of Northville, Michigan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William J. Wachter, whom she married November 14, 1947, he passed away on October 31, 1990, her second husband, William J. Gill, whom passed away in 2010, her third husband, Robert Stevenson, whom passed away in 2013 and a son, William H. Wachter, whom passed away in March of 2020.

In keeping with Rose’s wishes there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2022.

Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.