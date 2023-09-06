NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Evelyn (Daugherty) Bayer, 85, of Union Twp. passed away Tuesday morning, September 5, 2023.

Mrs. Bayer was born February 8, 1938, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Joe and Catherine (Ritchie) Daugherty.

A 1956 graduate of New Castle High School, she enlisted in the U.S. Army following graduation.

A proud veteran, Rose was stationed at Fort Sam Houston in Texas, and actively volunteered with local veteran programs.

A homemaker, Rose dedicated her life to caring for her family and enjoyed baking, reading, and feeding the hummingbirds. She also liked working on crossword puzzles and watching television, especially Jeopardy and Pittsburgh Pirates games.

Her husband of 58 years, Richard Lee “Dick” Bayer, whom she married June 26, 1965, survives at their home in Union Twp.

Rose is also survived by three children, Deanne Fee, of Butler, Pennsylvania, Sharon Schifano (Michael), of Clermont, Florida, and Bill Bayer (Marilyn), of Zelienople, Pennsylvania; a sister, Laura Daugherty, of New Castle; three grandchildren, Ben and Meghan Foster, and Nicholas Schifano; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Daughtery, Jr.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Embassy at Saxonburg and Suncrest Hospice for their exceptional kindness and care.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Butler VA Healthcare System, online at Butler VA Healthcare memorial contributions.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 10, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A procession will leave the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023 for the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Rd, Bridgeville, PA 15017, where full military honors will be rendered.

Interment will follow in the National Cemetery.

