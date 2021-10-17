Rose Ann (Zoccole) Mahon, Fowler Township, Ohio

FOWLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Ann (Zoccole) Mahon, 84, passed away after a sudden illness on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on January 14, 1937, she was a 57-year resident of Fowler Township, Ohio.

A 1954 graduate of Sharpsville High School, Rose Ann was an involved member of the student body, with activities that ranged from the GAA Club, dance committees and fundraisers. Upon graduation, she completed a beauty school training program.

Her drive to gain new skills, coupled with an uncompromised work ethic, found her working a variety of jobs. As a result of this hard work, Rose Ann saved for and purchased her first rental property at the young age of 21.

Before the birth of her children, she had also worked full time for nearly eight years at Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio.

Being a full-time mother was her passion and purpose. Her unwavering dedication to her kids was clearly evident, as she ensured Jimmie and Lynn each learned musical instruments, attended Sunday School, played on a junior golf league, participated in school activities, volunteered in the community and learned the importance of getting a solid education. Most importantly, Rose Ann instilled in her kids, family members and friends the importance of being an advocate for those in need. Whether it was just a small gesture of kindness or a much larger problem to solve, she never hesitated to give of her time, compassion and resources.

Two organizations had a very special place in her heart, Aid to Appalachia and the Fowler Historical Society, where she served as a member of the Board. Her selflessness will remain the example to which we should measure our own efforts to make positive change in the world.

Rose Ann enjoyed a variety of activities and hobbies throughout her life, including ceramics, crocheting, tennis, bowling, landscaping, sewing, gardening and biking, to name just a few.

Along with her husband, Rose Ann was an avid traveler. She loved regularly vacationing in the Smoky Mountains and Myrtle Beach. In recent years, she and Jim caught the cruise bug, traveling to Bermuda three times; cruising on the Mediterranean Sea with stops in Spain, Italy and France and visiting the fiords of Norway during the summer of 2015.

Rose Ann is survived by her son, James II; daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Brad Wentz; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Skyler “Boog” (Chill) and John Birkbeck and grandson, Gannon “Smilie” Wentz, who were the brightest lights in her life; sister, Frances (Zoccole) Buzard and many other beloved family members and friends.

Rose Ann was preceded in death by Jim, her husband of 56 years; father, Frank Zoccole; mother, Louise (Conti) Zoccole/Owen; stepfather, Walter Owen; brothers, Howard, Fred, Pat and a sister, Antoinette (Owen) Taylor.

Mass of Christian burial will be on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Bartholomew Church, 311 West Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, with Reverend Matthew Strickenberger, as celebrant.

Family and friends will be received one hour before the Mass, at 10:00 a.m.; due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is unable to host a luncheon following the service.

It is Rose Ann’s request that in lieu of sending flowers to the church, that you purchase flowers for yourself to enjoy in your home in celebration of her life.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.