HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rosalie A. Garver, 93, a resident of St. John XXIII Home in Hermitage, and formerly a longtime resident of South Pymatuning Twp., passed away early Sunday morning, January 29, 2023.

Mrs. Garver was born January 29, 1930, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Frank and Rosalia (DiCarlo) Vaccaro.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Sharon High School in 1948.

Rosalie retired from Sears in Hermitage where she had worked as a sales clerk for many years. She was previously employed in a similar capacity at W.T. Grant, also in Hermitage.

Her husband of nearly 66 years, Robert R. Garver, whom she married September 23, 1950, preceded her in death September 17, 2016.

Rosalie was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville, and formerly a longtime member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Sharon. She was also a former member of the South Pymatuning Homemakers, Shenango Valley Square Dance Club, Elks Club, and the 4-H Sewing Club where she was a past leader.

Her greatest joy was spending time with and loving her family. Rosalie was highly competitive and loved beating her grandchildren at table tennis and board games. In her later years, she competed in bocce and shuffleboard at St. John XXIII. Those who knew her well would say she was feisty.

Rosalie is survived by three daughters, Kathleen Mastrian and her husband, John “Chip,” South Pymatuning Township, Carol Snyder and her husband, Jeffrey, Lisbon, Ohio, and Susan Riffe, and her husband, Alan, Kinsman, Ohio; six grandchildren, Ryan Snyder (Nikki), Benjamin Mastrian, Alicia Mastrian Heath (Alan), Kyle Snyder (Emily) Stephanie Kilpatrick (Charles), and Michael Riffe (Kailey); and three great-grandchildren, Kalianna Kilpatrick, Nolan Riffe and Kyland Kilpatrick.

Besides her parents and husband, Rosalie was preceded in death by two sisters, Lena Munro and Anita Gregory; and a brother, Patrick Vaccaro.

The family would like to thank Dr. D’Auria and the staff at Saint John XXIII for their excellent care and concern.

Memorial donations may be directed to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley FWY., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 31 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.