FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Life is truly a gift. It is with great sorrow and bittersweet gratitude that our family announces the passing of a generous husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Ronald T. Heiman on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Ron was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania, on January 26, 1942. He was a proud graduate of Farrell High School who loved attending basketball games.

He completed his undergraduate studies at Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Following graduation, he worked in Washington, DC, at the Governmental Office of Transportation. He matriculated into law school at the University of Pittsburgh. He practiced law in the Shenango Valley for more than 50 years. He truly was a counselor working in family law, assisting families through those difficult times.

Ron’s passion was music. He was a gifted saxophone and clarinet player. He played in four community groups, including the Mercer Community Band, Lawrence County Community Band, Buhl Community Band, and Girard (Ohio) Swingtime Band. He loved jazz and had an incredible knowledge that he shared with all who would listen.

Ron missed his calling and should have worked in the travel industry. He and his family shared many adventures around the United States and abroad. When you went on a trip with Ron, you better walk fast and get ready for wonderful sites and food.

He married Dorothy McCartney, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, after law school and they had two sons.

After being single for a number of years, he was transferring a deed in his law firm for property in Hermitage to Deborah Reid. Completing the work, he asked her to hunt small game on the property. The answer was “no” so his next question was “Well, will you have dinner with me?” That was the beginning of an illustrious 28-plus years. They married on July 24, 1994.

During his last day at home, he was held close, kissed and told how much he was loved and thanked for giving so much happiness to his family. Sadly, that all ended on May 7, 2023.

Ron has left behind wonderful memories and the family is grateful for each and every day spent with him. Seeing his smile, quirky sense of humor, wacky ways and many lessons learned will be greatly missed. He was simply the best.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Deborah; two sons, Eric (Megan) Heiman, San Francisco, California, and Daniel (Martha) Heiman, El Paso, Texas; two grandchildren, Nicolás and Natalia; a brother, Frederik (Lynne) Heiman, Maui, HI; his dog, Tori; three cats, El Even “Ellie,” Sidney and Annie B; and his horse, Francis.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom, 1119 Elm St., Youngstown, OH 44505; or the Shenango Valley Urban League, 601 Indiana Ave., Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Friday, May 12, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at 12 Noon, Friday, in the funeral home with Rabbi Franklin Muller and Rabbi Courtney Berman officiating.

Internment: Temple Beth Israel, Hermitage.