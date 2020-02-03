Ronald S. Wansack, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald S. Wansack, 78, of Sharon, formerly of West Middlesex, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Hospitality Care Center, Hermitage.

Mr. Wansack was born December 8, 1941, in West Middlesex, a son of Steven and Katherine (Peternak) Wansack and attended West Middlesex High School.

Ron served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany for three years.

Following his honorable discharge, he was employed as a coilwinder at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation, until its closing. During that time, he also worked for his father at the former Wansack Lumber in West Middlesex. Later, he was a route salesman for the former Tartan Textile, Youngstown and retired from Wheatland Tube.

Ron was a member of Saint Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, Hermitage.

He had a passion for music and dancing and played guitar for many bands, including a band while stationed in Germany. He was also an avid bowler and belonged to the West Middlesex Merchants and Thursday Night Rebels bowling leagues at the former Hickory Lanes.

Ron loved family gatherings and watching his grandchildren. He also looked forward to Friday night fish fries and traveling whenever he got the chance. He was a huge sports fan, in particular the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his wife, the former Donna Bonner, whom he married January 15, 1966; two daughters, Donna Libra and her husband Gerard Libra, Sr. and their children, Gerard, Jr., Hunter, Nicole and Alex, of Erie, Pennsylvania and Cheri Wolford and her husband, John and their children, Jacob and Rowan, of McDonald, Ohio.

Also surviving are sister-in-law, Patricia Rocco and her husband Frank, of Transfer; a brother-in-law, Oscar Morris Bonner, Jr., of Saegertown, Pennsylvania and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Steven Wansack and his mother, Katherine Krukar.

The family would like to thank all those involved in Ron’s care at the Sharon Regional Transitional Care Unit and Sharon Regional Hospice.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Saint Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 2230 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be held at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, Febuary 5, at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

