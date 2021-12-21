HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald R. Carson, Sr., 87, of Hermitage, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, with his loving family at his side.

Mr. Carson was born in Shenango Township, Mercer County, on September 13, 1934, the son of the late Paul and Anna (Greene) Carson.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1952 graduate of Farrell high School and attended Youngstown College, now Youngstown State University and the University of Alaska in Fairbanks.

He was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. for 32 and ½ years in the drafting department, retiring in 1985 as a drafting supervisor.

He served in the U.S. Army in Alaska during the Korean Campaign.

Ron was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex.

His greatest joy was the time he shared with his family, whom he was very proud of. He loved traveling with them throughout the United States, Caribbean, Hawaii and Europe. He also enjoyed many wonderful times hunting, fishing, boating and golfing with his family.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Surviving is his wife of 60 years, the former Geraldine Gaydosh, whom he married June 10, 1961, in St. Ann’s Church, Farrell; two sons, Ronald Carson, Jr. and his wife Debra, Girard, Ohio and John Carson and his wife Robin; and two grandchildren, Alyssa and Christopher Carson, all of Pittsburgh.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a brother, Robert P. Carson, Sr.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Good Shepherd Religious Education Fund, C/O Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Rd., West Middlesex, PA 16159; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday, December 23, 2021 in the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex.

Mass of Christian burial will be 12 Noon Thursday, in the church, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.