SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Maloney, 77, of Sharon, passed away Friday afternoon, September 2, 2022, in Quality Life Services, Grove City.

Mr. Maloney was born April 12, 1945, in Sharon, a son of Harold Maloney and Twilla (Sowash) Maloney.

He attended Sharon High School.

He enjoyed playing bingo and going to the local casinos. Ron loved his community and liked sitting at the Sharon Hot Dog Shop with friends.

Ron is survived by two daughters, Crystal (James) Stillwell of McDonough, Georgia and Gidget Cummings of Erie, Pennsylvaia; two nieces, Dorothy “Dottie” (Ronald) Myers of Hermitage and Becky (Charles) Kowalski of Sharon and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Ron was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald Maloney and Keith Maloney; a sister, Helen Carol Mortimer and a brother, Robert Maloney.

In keeping with Ron’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.