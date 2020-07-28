Ronald Lee Perrine, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Perrine, 77, of Hermitage passed away Monday morning, July 27, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Perrine was born April 23, 1943, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Chauncey and Mary (Adams) Perrine.

A proud veteran, Ron served in the U.S. Army.

He married the former Mary Gizdic on November 17, 1962 and she survives at home.

In 1989, Ron retired from Valley Vulcan, formerly Valley Mold, Hubbard, Ohio, where he worked as a crane operator for many years.

An outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing and simply spending time on his boat. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Also surviving are a daughter, Valarie Perrine, Hermitage; a son, Ronald Perrine, II, Key Largo, Florida; a sister, Mary Lou Chaya, West Middlesex and three grandchildren, Breanna, Travis and Carleena Perrine.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, July 30, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, in the funeral home, with Chaplin David Miles, officiating.

Full military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland AL and Farrell and West Middlesex VFW Honor Guard.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 29, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

