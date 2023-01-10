WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. Simoni, 85, of Wheatland, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023, in St. Paul Homes, Greenville.

Mr. Simoni was born on April 5, 1937, in Masury, Ohio, a son of the late Aldo and Lena Simoni.

He was a 1955 graduate of Brookfield High School.

Until the age of 65, he lived in his family home on Gaylord Avenue, Masury. Once he married his wife Carolyn, together they resided in Wheatland.

He was an honest, hardworking, loyal, kindhearted man, who loved his family, his job and his friends. Ron began his career at the former Ferrara’s Grocery Store, Brookfield, Ohio, Sharon Tube and Gontz’s Builders. A true craftsman, he spent more than 35 years as a carpenter for Maybrook/Rein Construction Co., Brookfield. Ron also intermittently worked for Bonaquist Gas Station and Garage.

He is survived by his wife, the former Carolyn Davidow, whom he married on October 20, 2001; a stepdaughter, Lauri George, Farrell; a grandson, Daniel George, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Danyelle and Dashawn George; a sister, Beverly Sesso of Oregon; a niece, Jolene Parenteall and her husband, Ray, of Oregon; a nephew, Joseph Sesso of Florida and two great-nephews, Cody Parenteall and Matthias Sesso.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by a niece, Dana Sesso.

There are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

