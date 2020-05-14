Ronald James Garrett, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald James Garrett, 71, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Mr. Garrett was born July 17, 1948, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late James and Margaret (Farcus) Garrett.

He was a 1966 graduate of Hickory High School. Ron earned his bachelor’s degree from Hiram College, Ohio, where he also played for their football team. He received his Master’s Degree from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

Ron worked his career at Hubbard High School, Ohio, where he was a history teacher for many years. Later he became the Assistant Principal and retired as the High School Principal. He was extremely passionate about his career and the students that attended his school.

He coached both football and baseball for Hubbard High School for many years. This was always one of his favorite accomplishments in life.

Ron was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and had no problem telling opposing team fans a lighthearted joke on why the Steelers were the best team in the NFL.

After retirement Ron enjoyed traveling the country with his wife Carol. Although he was not a huge gambler, he did enjoy playing video poker and sharing lottery tickets with his grandson. He relaxed in the evenings watching old westerns on tv. Most of all Ron loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, the former Carol Tremmel, whom he married December 23, 1972; two daughters, Shannon (Donnell) Thompson, of Aurora, Illinois and Jennifer (Albert) Bartok, of Pensacola, Florida; one son, Todd Garrett, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, Caine and Alana Williams, and Jack and Anna Thompson. Also surviving are: two sisters, Cheryl (Mike) Fitzgerald and Linda Cheritt.

The family suggest memorial contributions be directed to Joshua’s Haven, 1230 Stambaugh Ave., Farrell, PA 16121.

In keeping with Ron’s wishes there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

