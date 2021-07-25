Ronald J. Martin, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. Martin, 82, of Hermitage and Port Richey, Florida, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Martin was born July 3, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph and Sophie (Yadwiesiak) Martin.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1957 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage. In 1961, Ron graduated from Penn State University, State College, Pennsylvania, where earned a Bachelors of Science in Business Management and participated in the R.O.T.C. program.

He owned Martin Distributing Company, Hermitage, a business which he operated for more than 50 years distributing Dan Dee Potato Chips and snack foods.

For the past 20 years, Ron, and his wife Barbara, resided in Port Richey, Florida during the winter months and returned home locally to Hermitage for the summer months.

Ronald was a member of Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage and United Methodist Church, Hudson, Florida, where he volunteered in the church thrift shop. He also volunteered at the Hickory VFW Bingo.

An avid golfer, Ron once had a hole-in-one at the former Leland Golf Course (now Hickory VFW) on June 15, 1969 and also participated in several golf leagues both locally and in Florida. He also enjoyed bowling in a Thursday night league at Hickory Bowl, Hermitage, for many years. Ron also loved being outdoors vegetable gardening, fishing, especially for bass, as well as boating, water-skiing, and camping. He always looked forward to playing various card games with friends and family, especially euchre and poker. During retirement, Ron and his wife Barb traveled extensively, and also enjoyed many cruises to the Bahamas, Hawaii and various islands.

His wife of 49 years, the former Barbara R. Radcliffe, whom he married February 24, 1972, survives at home in Hermitage.

Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Beth Radcliffe, Sharpsville and her son, Brendon (Morci) Radcliffe, Hermitage; a brother-in-law, Brad (Margaret) Radcliffe, Wautossa, Wisconsin and their sons, Colin and James Radcliffe; a sister-in-law, Ronda Radcliffe, Orangeville, Ohio and her daughter, Sarah (David) Rouzzo; two cousins, Carol Zanath, Parma, Ohio and Rosie (Robert) Murphy, Cleveland, Ohio and several additional nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, William Radcliffe.

Memorial contributions may be directed to a non-euthanizing animal advocacy center of the donor’s choice or Buhl Golf Course.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday July 28, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in the funeral home, with Pastor Aaron Lego, officiating.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

