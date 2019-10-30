Ronald Fette, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Fette, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ron was born September 26, 1961, in Wichita Falls, Texas, a son of Harold and Virginia (Arnett) Fette.

He was a 1980 graduate of Sharon High School.

He was employed as a press operator at American Cap Company in Wheatland for nearly ten years. Previously he was the manager of circulation for the Key West Citizen newspaper in Florida.

Ron was a long time member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 162, Sharpsville.

An avid high school football fan, he served as the cameraman for the Sharpsville Blue Devil high school football team.

Ron loved to golf and bowl and had a passion for hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his parents, of Sharon; three sisters, Margaret Loop and Melinda Swartz, both of Sharon and Traci Cunningham of West Middlesex; a brother, David Fette and his wife, Deb, of Sharon and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by a nephew, Corey Lee Swartz.

Calling hours will be 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of the service, Saturday November 2, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2 in the funeral home, with Rev. Aaron Lego, pastor of Grace Chapel Community Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.