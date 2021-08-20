Ronald F. Dexter, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald F. Dexter, 65, of Sharon, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, August 19, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Dexter was born December 16, 1955, in New Castle, a son of the late Kenneth and Carole (Schrantz) Dexter.

He was a 1973 graduate of the Lawrence Co. Career and Technical School.

Since 1992, Ron has been employed by ECM, Hermitage, where he began as a machinist and retired as a Cad Cam manager in 2019.

Ron was of the Catholic faith.

An avid Pittsburgh sports fan, Ron also enjoyed spending time outdoors trout fishing, traveling and spending time with his dog, Max. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

His wife, Caryl Dexter, whom he married January 30, 2006, survives at home in Sharon.

Surviving are two daughters, Cheri (Robert) Walker, West Pittsburg; Cynthia (Kevin Kelley) Dexter, New Castle; two step-sons, Ryan (Jolynn) Rodemoyer, Moon Twp., Pennsylvania; Eric (Melissa Martinez) Rodemoyer; a step-daughter, Nicci Rodemoyer, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren, Kayla, Emily, and Zackery; Isabella, Abigail and Morgan; Jade and Brynn; Melody; and Makenna. Also surviving are three sisters, Mary Ann (John) Grinzivich, Linda Tommelleo and Helen (John) Ferry, all of New Castle and his former spouse, Robin Dexter, West Pittsburg.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded by his longtime partner, Marjorie Agnew.

Calling hours will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHome.com.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.

Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.