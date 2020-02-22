Ronald E. Greenawalt, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald E. Greenawalt, 80, of Lackawannock Township, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Greenawalt was born November 18, 1939 in East Brady, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Roy and Mary Margaret (Duffy) Greenawalt.

He moved to the Shenango Valley as a child and attended Sharon High School.

Ron was employed as a grocery store manager at the former Loblaw Food Store in Sharon. He later owned and operated Ron’s Golden Dawn where he learned the art of meat cutting. During that time, he also operated Greenawalt Construction. Most recently he was a school bus driver for New Wilmington and then West Middlesex schools.

Ron was an active member of Charleston United Methodist Church, Hermitage, where he was a member of the choir. He was also a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Shenango Valley Lodge 810, Hermitage and the Shenango Valley Corvette Club.

In his youth, Ron raced go-carts and later in life he loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and driving his corvette.

Above all, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his life. He was very involved and influential in their lives and he loved them dearly.

He is survived by his wife, the former Violette Gelesky, whom he married November 17, 1958; three daughters, Terry Burger and her husband, Martin, of Lackawannock Township, Ronda Greenawalt of Fallon, Nevada and Debra McCright and her husband, Michael, of Lackawannock Township; seven grandchildren, Tara (Josh) Mason, Amanda (Lee) Every, Madeline (Adam) Sperber, Jesse Greenawalt-Walker, Cody (Elisha) Greenawalt-Walker, Dakota “DJ” (Leylla) Greenawalt-Walker and Cheyenne (Dokota) Rolfe; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Greenawalt and a sister, Dixie Guthrie.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Charleston United Methodist Church, 1156 Greenfield Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Charleston United Methodist Church, Hermitage.

A Masonic service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020.

A funeral service will follow immediately after the Masonic service at the church, with Rev. William J. Locke, pastor, officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Creamatory, Inc.