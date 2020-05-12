Ronald Blake Haun, Sr., Hermitage PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Blake Haun, Sr., 70, of Hermitage passed away at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

Mr. Haun was born August 8, 1949, in Farrell, a son of the late John William and Rebecca (Costea) Haun.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1968 graduate of Farrell High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Ron served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1969-1975. He received an honorable discharge and was awarded a testimonial of Honest and Faithful Service to his country.

Earlier in his life, Ron worked for Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant and National Malleable and Steel Castings, Sharon. He retired as a supervisor from Delphi Packard Electric, Warren, Ohio.

Ron was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage.

He was a longtime member and former board member of the Mercer County Bowling Association. Ron also coached bowlers at Sunset Lanes in Farrell and Hickory Bowl in Hermitage. As a volunteer, he was active with Hermitage Little League and Senior League Baseball from 1980-1988 and also coached softball from 1989-1992.

He enjoyed being outdoors boating, camping in Allegheny National Forest and hunting in the mountains of Clarion County. He also looked forward to playing cards with friends, especially poker. Most of all, Ron loved spending time with his grandchildren.

His beloved wife, the former Linda Irene McCluskey, whom he married August 8, 1970, passed away March 6, 2008.

He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Lynn Lengyel and her fiancé, Robert Somppi, Titusville, Florida and her former husband, Robert M. Lengyel, Jr. of Hermitage; two sons, Ronald Blake Haun, Jr. of Hermitage and his former wife, Gina Mancini of Sharpsville and James William Haun and his wife, Janine O’Dell, of Hartford, Ohio; his mother-in-law, Tessie McCluskey of Farrell; a sister, Norma Black of New Wilmington; a brother-in-law, Terry McCluskey, Vienna, Ohio and nine grandchildren whom he adored, Blake, Kaleb, Jacob and Justin Haun, Matthew O’Dell and Doug, Ashley, Austyn, and Lincoln Lengyel.



In addition to his parents and wife, Ron was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Robert Haun and three sisters, Rebecca Ramage, Peggy Treavis and Loretta Reed.

Funeral services were held privately.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

