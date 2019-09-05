Ronald A. Slagle, Neshannock Township, PA – Obituary

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald A. Slagle, 58, of Neshannock Twp. passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, in his residence, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mr. Slagle was born October 7, 1960, in New Castle, a son of Robert J. Slagle and Elaine VanHorn. A lifelong area resident, he was a 1978 graduate of New Wilmington High School.

His beloved wife, the former Denise Stickle, whom he married September 19, 2004, survives at home.

Ron recently retired from First Energy’s Shippingport, Pennsylvania power plant, where he worked in maintenance for nearly 40 years. In his younger years, he also worked alongside his father at their family-owned gas stations located in Lawrence and Mercer Counties.

He attended First Baptist Church in Neshannock Twp.

Ron enjoyed working on classic cars and restoring them, especially with his father. An animal lover, he always looked forward to taking trips to the zoo. Most importantly, he cherished the time he spent with his family, particularly his wife and children.

He is survived by two daughters, Ronalyn Slagle, of Neshannock Twp. and Stacey Slagle, of Mentor, Ohio.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the funeral home, with Rev. John Yergan, officiating.

Interment: Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Twp.