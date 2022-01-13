HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald A. Krist of Hermitage passed away Tuesday morning, December 21, 2021, in his residence. He was 91.

Mr. Krist was born July 26, 1930, in Farrell, a son of the late Stephen M. and Anna C. (Pavlik) Krist.

He was a lifelong area resident and a 1948 graduate of Farrell High School.

Ron was employed in the grocery business in many capacities throughout his career, most notably as a butcher. He began working for A & P (Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Co.) and subsequently was employed by several local grocery stores before retiring in 1991.

Ron was a longtime member of the former Church of the Sacred Heart in Sharon.

His wife of 60 years, the former Celia S. Dolata, whom he married May 13, 1950, passed away August 24, 2010.

He is survived by a son, Martin A. Krist of Hermitage.

Besides his parents and wife, Ron was preceded in death by a son, Ronald A. Krist, Jr., who passed away in infancy; two brothers, Stephen Krist and Mike Krist and a daughter-in-law, Pamella Krist.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Poe’s Rescue Fund, Baltimore, Maryland or to the American Cancer Society.

There are no calling hours.

Memorial Mass will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 14, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with Very Rev. Richard J. Allen E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.