HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTibutes) – Roilynn M. Rupert, 68, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with her husband and son at her side Friday afternoon, April 1, 2022, in her residence.

Mrs. Rupert was born May 21, 1953, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Roy Springer and Caroline (Glover) Springer O’Neill.

She was a 1972 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

Primarily a homemaker and proud Army mom, Roilynn also had worked for Heck’s Deptartment Store, Sharon, as well as Lock Stock and Barrell, Sharpsville.

She loved being outdoors working in her flower garden and spending time with her husband and son on the golf course while being their “riding buddy.” Roilynn also enjoyed taking trips to the casino with Carmie and Aunt Mary, vacationing at The Lodge on Geneva on the Lake and spending time with friends and family at summer cookouts.

Her greatest joy in life was simply being called “mom” by her son, Mark, Jr., and being called “grandma” by her granddaughter, Paige.

Her husband of 46 years, Mark D. Rupert, Sr., whom she married June 14, 1975, survives at home in Hermitage. Roilynn is also survived by her son, Mark D. Rupert, Jr. of Hermitage; a granddaughter, Paige Rupert of Pittsburgh; a brother, Daniel Springer (Cindy Miller) of Greenville; four sisters, Pam Springer of Hermitage, Shirley Darby (Bill) of Transfer, Jodi Detal (Doug) of Sharpsville and Debbie Shaw (Steve) of Transfer; two sisters-in-law, Erla Springer of Hermitage and Ava Springer of Transfer.

In addition to her parents, Roilynn was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Donald Springer.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

