SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roger P. Roach went home to be with the Lord on February 23, 2022.

Roger was born on August 21, 1935, in Loudonville, Ohio to Walter S. and Helen F. (Paullin) Roach.

Roger is a current member of Christ Lutheran Church in Sharon, P ennsylvania and served as a Sunday school teacher and choir member. He was also a long time member of the Gideons International.

Roger attended Purdue University where he played freshman football and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering and received a commission as a Reserve Officer in the US Army Signal Corps. He served two years active duty in the first Armored Division as the Communications Officer in the first Tank Battalion.

Roger was employed for 38 years by Cooper Energy Services in Mount Vernon, Ohio and Grove City, Pennsylvania with responsibilities in engineering, manufacturing and cost accounting.

Roger enjoyed his retirement by spending his winter months in Arizona, traveling, fishing, snowmobiling, railroading, winemaking and spending time with his family. He also was an active volunteer for numerous organizations including literacy programs and Meals on Wheels.

He is survived by his current wife Dorothy H. (Glaser) Roach, who he married on December 22, 2001. Surviving children are Cheryl D. Adee, Pamela F. Spangler, Randall C. Roach and Teresa A. Roach. Surviving grandchildren are Sean Spangler, Derek Spangler, Madeline Adee and Savannah Roach. Surviving great-grandchildren are Jaxon Spangler and Griffin Spangler.

Roger is preceded in death by his first wife of 37 years Sylvia A. (Rynerson) Roach, his parents, brother Kenneth Roach and sister Miriam (Roach) Cheek.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 396 Buhl Blvd., Sharon, PA 16146; or the Gideons Memorial Bible Plan, at www.gideons.org

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022 in Christ Lutheran Church, Sharon, with Rev. Denny Blauser, pastor, officiating.

Additional services will be held in Loudonville, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Interment: Loudonville (Ohio) Cemetery.