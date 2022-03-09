SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rodney Camp, 57, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday March 2, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. Camp was born October 23, 1964, in Farrell, a son of the late Peter H. Camp Sr. and Helen (Gelesky) Camp.

Rodney is survived by a brother; Brian Camp, Sharon and a sister; Eveleyn “Lynn” Farr and her husband Joe, Jefferson City, Missouri.

Rodney is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Peter H. Camp Jr.

Per the family’s request, there will be services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.