Rodger Warren Green, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rodger Warren Green, 73, of New Castle passed into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father Wednesday morning, November 17, 2021. He passed at home surrounded by his family following an extended illness.

Mr. Green was born September 1, 1948, in New Castle, a son of the late George A. Green and Lois (Hutchison) Arkwright.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1967 graduate of Neshannock High School.

For many years, Rodger was employed in the sand and gravel industry, most notably as the plant manager at Neshannock Sand and Gravel.

Rodger was of the Catholic faith.

He was also a member of the Rapid Tappets Car Club for many years.

An outdoorsman, Rodger loved hunting, fishing and gunsmithing. He also enjoyed spending time working in his garden.

A talented artist, Rodger created many Bob Ross “Wet on Wet” style paintings.

His wife of 53 years, the former Barbara Dixson, whom he married in 1968, survives at home in New Castle.

Also surviving are a daughter, Georgi Chisholm, New Castle; Rodger W. Green II (Tracy), New Castle; two brothers, Gary Green (Mary Jo), Enon Valley, and George Green, Jr. (Sandy), New Castle; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours or service. Rodger’s wish was to have each of you celebrate him in your own way.

