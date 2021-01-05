Rodger Allen Jewell, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rodger Allen Jewell, 68, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2020, in UPMC Hospital, Farrell.

Mr. Jewell was born October 9, 1952, in Atlantic, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Francis Warner and Dorothy Elouise (Wishart) Jewell. He was a graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School, Andover, Ohio and was employed by Canady Construction, Hermitage.

He is survived by three daughters, Terri Rae King (Brian), of Farrell, Tina Marie Berner, of Sanford, Florida and Sally Ann List (Maurice), of Farrell; a son, James Steven Jewell, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Luke Jewell, Christian Manzi, Cailey List, Joseph Smith, Jonathan Berner, Bennett List, Kenneth Smith and Jacob List; two great grandchildren, Christa and Chloe Manzi; three sisters, Rebecca Ann Ray (Fay), of Honaker, Patricia Ann Lowe, of Williamsfield, Ohio and Donna Mae Horvath (John), of Sharon and six brothers, Francis Warner Jewell, Jr. (Kathy), of Bradenton, Florida, Dale Lee Jewell (Janice), of Sharon, Donald Ray Jewell (Roxan), of Orangeville, Ohio, Frederick “Fred” Glenn Jewell (Vickie), of Burghill, Ohio, Charles Albert Jewell (Donna), of Cincinnati, OH, and Timothy H. Jewell, also of Burghill.

In addition to his parents, Rodger was preceded in death by a son, Richard Jewell; a sister, Florence Jewell; and four brothers, Brian, Gordon, Alton and Paul Jewell.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

There are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Rodger Allen Jewell, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.