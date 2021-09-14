Robin J. Fennell, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robin J. Fennell, 60, of Sharon, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 11, 2021, in Mercy Health, Boardman, Ohio.

Mrs. Fennell was born July 27, 1961, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Edward Terpack and Dorothy Fennell.

Robin enjoyed playing games on her tablet and Facebook games, especially Candy Crush, baking and spending time with her grandkids.

Robin is survived by four brothers, Larry Fennell, Perry Fennell, Randy Fennell and Howard Fennell and four sisters, Priscilla Collins, Betz Locke, Ginny McCabe and Sharon Fennell. She is also survived by three sons, Jon Scott and his wife, Eva, Willy Scott, Jr. and Anthony Scott; three daughters, Lutester Scott, Crysta Walsh and her husband, Brian and Gabrielle Scott and eight grandchildren, Adrian, Lilly, Jonathan, Jr., Camron, Keith, Willow, Josh and Robert.

In addition to her parents, Robin was preceded in death by her husband, Willy Scott, Sr.

In keeping with Robin’s wishes all services will be held privately.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.