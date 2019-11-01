Robin Adler, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robin Adler, 49, of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, October 29, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mrs. Adler was born January 22, 1970, in New Castle, a daughter of Thomas and Sandy (Harris) Sweet.

A 1988 graduate of Neshannock High School, she also earned an associate’s degree from Youngstown State University after completing their medical assistant program. Robin then completed her registered nurse certification at the former St. Francis Nursing School in New Castle and several years later, completed her bachelors of science in nursing through the University of Pittsburgh.

Robin was currently employed as a pre- and post-surgical nurse at UPMC Horizon in Farrell, where she had worked for more than 20 years. She was previously employed as an I.C.U. nurse at St. Francis Hospital in New Castle.

Robin was a member of Grace Chapel Community Church in Hermitage.

She enjoyed exercising and snow skiing and loved spending time with her husband and family. Robin’s son, Ryker, was the joy of her life and she cherished every moment she was able to spend with him.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Adler, whom she married May 28, 2011; their son, Ryker Adler and her step daughters, Taige and Makenna Adler, all of Hermitage; her parents, Thomas and Sandy Sweet, of New Castle and her mother and father-in-law, Linda and Dennis Adler, of Bonita Springs, Florida.

Memorial donations may be directed to The Pink Angels Foundation, 6 Tanglewood Drive, Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will be 2:30 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 in the church, with Rev. Aaron Lego, pastor, officiating.

Interment: Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.