MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” W. Gray, 75, of Masury, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, March 24, 2022. He passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home.

Bob was born July 3, 1946, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the fourth of five children of the late Stanley and Mary (Yourchisin) Gray.

He graduated from Farrell High School in 1964 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, serving during the Vietnam War with a final assignment as a Fire Controlman (advanced electronics).

Upon his honorable discharge, he worked in Sharon, Pennsylvania as a rail car design draftsman for the General American Transportation Corp (GATX). While working full time, he simultaneously attended night school at Youngstown State University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Business Management. Bob was later employed by General Motors, at their Packard Electric Division in Warren, Ohio and held a variety of assignments in manufacturing, engineering and finance. He found a great deal of enjoyment through work and collaboration with close colleagues and although he retired from GM in 2000, he continued his career journey by specializing in supplier risk assessment and contract cancellation for General Motors as a sole proprietor. This final chapter in his work career took him around the globe to Japan, Indonesia and Germany, to name a few. He would joke that he had a 70-year work career, beginning at age five, when he was picking rocks off of the runway of a small local airport in 1951.

And though he stayed busy with work, he always made time for his family and extracurriculars. Over the years, he enjoyed summer vacations to Florida and the Carolinas with his wife and children (and eventually the grandkids), bowling tournaments during his earlier years, deer hunting season in Pennsylvania and Ohio, fishing in Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, riding his Harleys and always looked forward to holidays and gatherings at the family camp. He also valued the time he had to catch up with his older brother, Stan, over lunch and spending time teaching his grandkids about the outdoors.

He truly embodied a strong work ethic and a ‘better to give than receive’ attitude for his family and others throughout his whole life and was known for encouraging and directly supporting those in need. He would often say, “you can’t take it with you” and he lived that out. He loved to laugh and he’d often use humor as an instrument to break the ice or to make the atmosphere more inviting.

He married the love of his life, Joyce Cousins, on June 17, 1972 and they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this summer. He faithfully loved and generously provided for his wife and his family throughout his lifetime.

Bob was a member of Victory Christian Center, Vienna, Ohio. He enjoyed reading Proverbs and Psalms, served as a deacon and regularly prayed for his children and grandchildren. He believed in “faith in Christ alone” as the means of our redemption and believed in living out his Christian faith by helping others.

Additionally, he was also a member of the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars, Post #5286, Farrell.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his son, Stephen Gray and his wife, Rebecca, Queen Creek, Arizona; two daughters, Stephanie Gray and her husband, Charles, of Pittsburgh and Elizabeth Gray of Masury; nine grandchildren, Zachary (Linsey), Caleb, Joshua, Aidan, Chance, Maximillion, Rachel, Hannah and Jonathan; a brother, Stanley Gray, Jr. and his wife, Cheryl, of Mercer and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a grandson, Ezekiel; two sisters, Gloria Okresik and Shirley Matsko; a brother, Edward Gray and a niece, Shelley Gray.

