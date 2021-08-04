Robert W. “Bert” Shannon, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. “Bert” Shannon, 67, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday, July 31, 2021, in his residence.

Mr. Shannon was born May 7, 1954, in New Castle, a son of Paul and Martha (Robinson) Shannon.

A 1972 graduate of Union High School, he also completed a course in Meat Cutting, Meat Merchandising and Self-Service Meats through the National School of Meat Cutting, Inc., Toledo, Ohio.

Bert began his meat cutting career at Bert’s Highland Market, New Castle, where he worked for many years. In 2016, he retired from Weis Market, Lewistown, Pennsylvania, concluding a 33- year career as a meat cutter.

Bert was of the Presbyterian Faith and a former member of First Presbyterian Church of New Castle.

He enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas, and listening to music. Bert was also an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penn State Nittany Lions and loved following his nieces and nephew’s athletic accomplishments.

During retirement, he actively volunteered for the Mifflin – Juniata Area Agency on Aging, Inc. and as a driver for Meals on Wheels.

Surviving are three sisters, Alice Kellogg, Westbrook, Maine; Sally (Robert) Boyer, Lake Wells, Florida; Barbara Shannon, Erie, Pennsylvania; six brothers, James (Hazel) Shannon, New Castle; John (Rosemary) Shannon, Girard, OH; Walter (Holly) Shannon, Ocean Isle, North Carolina; Dale (Trish) Shannon, Uniontown, Ohio; Leslie (Deborah) Shannon and Calvin Shannon, all of New Castle. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.

Bert was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Mifflin – Juniata Area Agency on Aging, Inc., 249 West Third St., Lewistown, PA, 17044.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday August 7, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Lorrie Ghering-Burick, officiating.



Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Twp.