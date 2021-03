TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert V. “Bob” Passerini, 82, of Transfer, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away early Saturday morning, March 13, 2021, in Quality of Life Services, Grove City.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral and Crematory, Inc.

