Robert Stanger, Sr., Sharon, PA



SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Stanger, Sr., 86, a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday evening, November 18, 2020, at his daughter and son-in-law’s Hermitage home, following a brief illness.

Mr. Stanger was born January 20, 1934, in Sharon, a son of Stephen and Catherine (Young) Stanger.

On September 17, 1955, he married his beloved wife, the former Theresa Ann Duboy, and she preceded him in death January 18, 2017. Together they had four children, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Robert owned an Islay’s Deli, and retired from Howell Industries, Masury, Ohio. Following retirement, he returned to work at Specialty Metal Products, West Middlesex, for several years.

Robert was extremely hardworking and no job was too big for him. A highly skilled automotive painter, he always looked forward to working on car painting projects in his spare time, a hobby he enjoyed for many years.

He leaves behind a family who adored him. Robert was a dad and grandpa who always put his family first. He coached all of his boys in baseball and never missed a twirling competition or parade with his daughter. He was the grandpa who could fix, make, or do anything. His grandchildren thought the world of him.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Craig) Patrizi; three sons, Robert (Diane) Stanger, Jr., Keith (Debbie) Stanger and Michael (Martianne) Stanger; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Louise Kedrick and a brother, Stephen J. Stanger.

The family would like to thank the staff of Kindred Hospice for all of the wonderful care and support Robert received from them.

Memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at www.stjude.org/donate; or Kindred Hospice, 26 Nesbitt Rd #200, New Castle, PA 16105.

In keeping with his wishes, all services will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Robert Stanger, Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 15, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.