Robert S. “Pete” Antus, Sr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert S. “Pete” Antus, Sr., 86, of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, April 25, 2020.

Mr. Antus was born August 13, 1933, in Hermitage, a son of the late Michael and Ann (Tkach) Antus.

He was a 1951 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage and served in the U.S. Army for four years.

Pete worked as a Master Welder at the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp. until its closure in 1985. He then worked for Mark Crane, West Middlesex and ultimately retired in 1995 from Trinity Industries, Greenville.

Pete was a member the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex and a former member of St. Anne’s Church, Farrell, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. A 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, he belonged to Sharon Council 684 and Sharon 4th Degree Assembly 960.

An outdoorsman, Pete enjoyed farming and hunting, especially with his brothers and grandsons. He was a man of little words, but had a huge heart. He loved his family dearly and would do anything to help someone in need. He will be sorely missed by many.

He is survived by his loving wife, the former Patricia L Bennett, whom he married August 3, 1957, of Hermitage; his devoted children, Cindy Skalak, Durham, North Carolina; Geralyn Vernille, Mesa, Arizona and Robert S. Antus, Jr., of Arizona; his loving grandchildren, John Vernille, III, Mercer; Matthew Vernille and his partner, Erin Plummer, Hermitage; Danny Skalak and his wife, Suzannah, of Georgia; Michael Vernille and his fiancé, Rachel Polochak, Hermitage; Jackie Osborne, Sharpsville; and Lindsay Skalak, of Florida. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Pete was proceeded in death by a daughter, Tamara Barbir; three brothers, Michael Antus, Jr. and John and George Antus; three sisters, Elanor Kaye, Ann Koraus and Irene Valentine.

Due to the current restrictions from Covid-19, the family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

Interment: St. Anne’s Cemetery, Hermitage.