Robert S. Clawson, Sharon, PA



SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert S. Clawson, 85, of Sharon, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, in his home surrounded by family.

Mr. Clawson was born January 7, 1935, in Pitcairn, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Chalmers V. and Grace Minerva Lydick Clawson.

He was a graduate of Edgewood (Pennsylvania) High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Virginia.

Robert honorably served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman.

He spent his entire career in banking. He retired from Old Point National Bank in Hampton, Virginia as a vice president/loan officer specializing in commercial and real estate lending.

Throughout his career, Robert was involved in multiple professional and community activities. He was on the Board of Directors for Boy Scouts of America and the Peninsula Home Builders Association. He was a member of Rotary International for many years, the Mortgage Bankers Association and Hampton Rhoads Chamber of Commerce.

Excelling at tennis in his youth, he enjoyed golf throughout his life and was an enthusiastic spectator of almost all sports.

He was always up for a laugh, enjoyed mystery and action novels and in retirement discovered a love of international travel, visiting France, Germany, Ireland, England and Italy.

He is survived by his wife, the former Barbara Shockley of Newport News, Virginia, whom he married June 22, 1958; three daughters, Deborah Clawson, of Lost River, West Virginia, Donna Clawson, of Phoenix, Arizona, Diane Clawson, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; a son, David Clawson, of Los Angeles, California; a sister, Lillian McJunkin, Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Clawson.

Services will be held at a later date.

Interment: Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News, Virginia.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: