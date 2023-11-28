HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert R. Vranich, 66, of Hermitage passed away Sunday afternoon, November 26, 2023, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Vranich was born August 23, 1957, in Sharon, a son of the late Michael A. and Mary Rose (Rendick) Vranich.

He was a 1975 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

Bobby worked as a truck driver for PI&I in Masury for the majority of his life, and previously worked for General American Transportation Corp. (GATX), also in Masury.

He was a lifelong member and trustee of the Croatian American Civic Club in Farrell, as well as the Croatian Fraternal Union, Lodge 126.

In his younger years, Bobby enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and riding, especially dirt bikes and snowmobiles. A racing enthusiast, he loved dirt track racing, drag racing, and stock car racing. Bobby was very well-known throughout the valley for his mechanical knowledge and engine building.

He had a lifelong affinity for animals, especially German Shepherds, and he had several throughout his life.

Bobby is survived by four brothers, Michael Vranich (Barbara J.), Canal Fulton, Ohio, George Vranich, Brookfield, Ohio, Charles Vranich (Barbara A.), South Pymatuning Township, and James Vranich (Linda), Hermitage; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Scoop.

In keeping with his wishes, there will no calling hours or funeral service.