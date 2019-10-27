Robert R. Miller, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert R. Miller, 76, of Hermitage, went to be with the Lord Saturday afternoon, October 26, 2019, in Hospitality Care Center of Hermitage.

Mr. Miller was born August 3, 1943, in Sharon, a son of the late Aldie R. and Mary Emma (Buckley) Miller.

He was a 1962 graduate of Sharon High School.

Bob was employed for 23 years as a physical therapist assistant at Mercer County Living Center in Mercer, retiring in 2000. Previously, he worked for Sharon Regional Medical Center for ten years.

Bob was a former member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Sharon.

Bob was an animal lover and enjoyed dancing, bowling, cooking and gardening.

He is survived by a sister, Beverly Pitts and her husband, John, of Sharon and two nieces, Reverend Stacie Pitts of Youngstown, Ohio and Gretchen Darcangelo and her husband, Tony, of Sharon.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to SharPei Savers, Inc., PO Box 231, Genoa, OH 43430 or a local animal charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service, 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, in First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, 603 West Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville.

Funeral service will be 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, in the church, with Reverends Michael Carlin and Stacie Pitts, co-officiating.

Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.