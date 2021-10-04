Robert R. Cunningham III, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert R. Cunningham III, of Sharon and formerly of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. He was 68.

Mr. Cunningham was born March 14, 1953, in Sharon, a son of Robert and Jacqueline (Reda) Cunningham, II.

He was a 1971 graduate of Brookfield High School, where he won an individual state championship in wrestling.

An entrepreneur, Bob owned two businesses, “The Construction Company” off of the Warren-Sharon Road and “Brookside Travel”, both in Brookfield.

He was known as a vibrant person and a friend to many. His personality showed in his love for dancing. He and his life partner, Peggy Childs, travelled all over to dance together. Bob also enjoyed tinkering and could fix anything. Later in life, he would do anything for his grandson, Abel, whom he raised. Together they enjoyed riding bikes and going to Buhl Park.

He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Cunningham of Cape Coral, Florida; his companion, Peggy Childs of Sharon; a son, Robert Cunningham IV of Phoenix, Arizona; grandson, Abel Cunningham at home; a stepson, John Childs and his wife, Jennifer, of Danville, Pennsylvania; three other grandchildren, Raymond King Cunningham, Daniel Childs and Haleigh Barbour; a sister, Reda Cunningham and a brother, Rodney Cunningham, both of Cape Coral.

Bob was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Randy Cunningham.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Abel Cunningham, c/o Peggy Childs.

All services are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

