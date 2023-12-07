NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert MaGee Connelly, 93, of New Castle passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and their spouses on Tuesday evening, December 5, 2023, at his daughter and son-in-law’s home in Mt. Jackson.

Mr. Connelly was born on July 11, 1930, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Edmund Connelly and Vera (MaGee) Gerlach Connelly.

A 1948 graduate of Ellwood City Lincoln High School, he honorably served in the Marine Corps from 1951-1954.

Bob then married his beloved wife, the former Mary Ellen Ohl, September 10, 1955, and she preceded him in death in January 17, 2021.

For many years, he worked for National Plumbing, and later worked for Universal Rundle, retiring in 1992.

A devout Catholic, Bob was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Vincent de Paul Church. He was previously a member of St. Margaret’s Church, Mahoningtown, where he served on various church committees.

Bob loved sports of all kinds and was a big Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Pittsburgh Steeler fan. He enjoyed breakfast with friends while catching up and talking about the old times and sports, of course. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Bob also loved the holidays and made sure that everyone received something special from him.

Bob is survived by three daughters, Cindy Moore (Dennis), Merry Needler (Greg) and Cathy Exposito (Todd), all of New Castle; four granddaughters, Amy Smith (Jeff), Amanda Trotter (Tom), Courtney Exposito (Ashlee), and Ashley Darabant (Jim); four great-grandsons, Jacob, Ethan, Louis and Tony and three great-granddaughters, Austyn, Avery and Lily. Also surviving are his dearly beloved brother, Lt. Col. H. Lawrence Gerlach (Patty), and their children, Megan Bash (Jeremy), Robert Bash and Travis Gerlach.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday (12-10-23) in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 11th in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver Street, New Castle, with Rev. Joseph McCaffrey, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Ellwood City.

