NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes)- Robert M. Wynn, 63, of New Castle, passed away on Friday morning, December 2, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Wynn was born on December 1, 1955, in New Castle, a son of the late Calvin and Shirley (Atkinson) Wynn, Sr.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1973 graduate of New Castle High School and studied to be a mechanic at New Castle School of Trades.

“Bob” began his career working more than 20 years at the former Rockwell International Corp. Upon the plants closing, he was employed as a tub finisher at Universal Rundle, both in New Castle.

Bob loved anything with a motor, especially motorcycles. He loved to tinker and often had side jobs working out of his garage. His garage was also his “man cave” where many people would socialize and hang out.

He will be remembered for being social and loved by many. He looked forward to keeping in touch with friends, some of whom dated back to elementary school. Bob was always certain that he feeds his friends and share his cooking talent.

Bob was also very artistic. He was a talented artist and deeply enjoyed playing and listening to music.

He is survived by his wife, the former Darci Johns, whom he married on December 23, 1991; twin sons, Donald Wilson, Jr. and his companion Crystal and their two daughters, Riley and Haley, and Darren Wilson; a brother, Calvin Wynn, Jr. and his wife Sandy; an aunt, Winifred Brown and her daughter who was like a sister Star Brown, all of New Castle; his dog, Crawford; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Rd., New Castle, PA 16101.

Calling hour will be 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Bill Rupert, with Life Changing Ministries, officiating.

