SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. Spondike, 82, of Sharon passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, May 18, 2022 in his residence with his wife Brenda and step daughter Amanda by his side.

Mr. Spondike was born November 14, 1939 in Sharon, a son of the late John Spondike and Mary (Dobrovolski) Spondike.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Sharon High School in 1958. During High School, Bob played football under head coach, John “Chic” Chickerneo. In 1959, he was offered to play football at Green Bay Packers summer camp for legendary coach Vince Lombardi. However, Bob declined and came back to Sharon to marry his high school sweetheart, Carol Carine.

Bob’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to become the owner and operator of Spondike’s Amoco gas station located on Stambaugh Avenue, servicing the community for many years at that location.

Bob became a member of the Salvation Army in 2011. He also was a member of the Russian Club, Sharon.

He enjoyed the outdoors, mowing his well-manicured lawn, helping his neighbors by offering to cut their lawns and tending to his garden. Bob and Brenda were frequent travelers on cruises. They especially liked traveling to the Caribbean islands. Bob was fond of the game of golf but even more than the game, he liked collecting golf balls. Most of all, Bob cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Bob is survived by wife, Brenda K. Freed-Spondike; daughter, Patti (Kirk) Hines, of Mercer; two sons, John (Joy) Spondike, of Cleveland, Ohio and Mark ( Ellen) Spondike, of Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania; two step-daughters, Amanda (Wayne) Lehman and Melissa Lehman, both of Slippery Rock; a step-son, James Thompson, of Sharon; a brother, Edward Spondike, of Lorain, Ohio and grandchildren, Corri, Jenni, Maggi, Erika, Zachery, Justin, Julia, Jaden, Jennaya, Lauren and Sera; and family friends, Frank and Joan Visnyai, Lady Lake, Florida.

Besides his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his first wife, Carol (Carine) Spondike; sister-in-law, Elaine Spondike; daughter-in-law, Erin Scalzi and son-in-law, Alan Fowlow.

In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army – Sharon 660 Fisher Hill St. Sharon. PA, 16146.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022 in Salvation Army – Sharon Worship Service Center, Sharon.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Salvation Army – Sharon Worship Service Center, Sharon, with Captain David Childs, officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.