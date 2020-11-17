Robert M. McBurney, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. McBurney, 70, of Lake Wylie, South Carolina, passed away November 11, 2020.

Mr. McBurney was born August 13, 1950, in Sharon, a son of the late Paul R. and Alta L. (Gibson) McBurney.

He was a graduate of Clarion State College, Clarion, Pennsylvania.

Bob retired as Vice President of Finance with Huffman Corp, in Clover, South Carolina.

Survivors are his two Godsons, Bryan Stiff and Brandon Stiff, of Lake Wylie, South Carolina, the “Panther Posse” and numerous friends and family.

Memorials may be made to: Moped to Memphis for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, C/O Tracy and John Stiff, 4 Catawba Ridge Rd., Lake Wylie, SC. 29710

Calling hour will be 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, in Clark Cemetery, Pymatuning Twp.



