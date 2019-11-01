Robert M. Holl, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. Holl, 77, of Sharon passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mr. Holl was born January 12, 1942, a son of the late Louis J. and Margaret (Connair) Holl. He was a lifelong area resident and attended Farrell schools.

Robert was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

Robert’s greatest joy in life was being able to spend the day at the farm horseback riding. An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he loved watching the games on television. Robert also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by three sisters, Marge Smith, Mercer; and Mary and Catherine Holl, with whom he made his home in Sharon; a brother, Daniel Holl, Butler, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Sandra Holl, Hermitage and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his dear friend, Richard O’Toole, Maryland.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by two brothers, John “Jack” and James Holl.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass Monday, November 4, 2019 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be noon Monday, November 4, 2019 in the church, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.