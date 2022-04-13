TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Hetrick, 86, from Transfer, passed away Monday afternoon, April 11, 2022, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Hetrick was born January 4, 1936, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Roland D. and Ida L. (Aikins) Hetrick.

He attended Brookville (PA) High School.

Robert was considered a “jack and master of many trades,” including electronics, maintenance and building. He spent much of his working career in construction. He was employed by the former Gibson Construction and was the foreman while erecting the Shenango Valley Library, the First Federal building, and the Pymatuning Dam projects. Later, he worked as a self-employed general contractor. Robert also owned and operated a television repair shop.

He had a passion for music and was a talented steel guitar player. Over the years, he played in many bands and built and repaired countless steel guitars.

Robert found great joy working outside on his homestead.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Beil) Hetrick; three daughters, Cathy Ebert and son-in-law Fred Ebert, Leah Coccaro and son-in-law George Coccaro and Jennifer Roberts and son-in-law Doug Roberts; two sons, Roger Hetrick and daughter-in-law Melinda and Robert Hetrick; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two sisters, Helen Conte and Linda Duda.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a son, Steve Hetrick; two sisters, Betty Giampalmi and Edith Hicks.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

In keeping with Robert’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

