Robert Lee “Bob” Hall, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee “Bob” Hall 68, of New Castle passed away peacefully in his residence on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Bob was born June 18, 1953, in New Castle, a son of the late Russell B. Hall and Jane A. (Sanders) Hall.

He was a 1972 graduate of Union Area High School.

For more than 27 years, Bob worked in the hotel industry, most notably working as the front desk manager at the Quality Inn of New Castle. He was a loyal, trustworthy and dedicated employee since the location was opened in 1987. Prior to his employment at Quality Inn, he worked for the former Airway Luggage in Ellwood City.

In addition to traveling, his tropical fish aquarium and working in his yard, Bob also enjoyed classic cars. He was the proud owner of a 1965 Chrysler Imperial Coupe and many Cadillacs over the years.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Ann Hall Harding and two brothers, Jerry and Gene Hall.

He is survived by two brothers, Russell W. (Sondra) Hall, New Castle; Blaine F. (Sandy) Hall, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a sister, Margaret J. (Dan) McEwen, New Castle; two nephews, Shane (Stacey) Harding and Scott (Marci) Harding; a niece, Amy (Bill) Carr; God Daughter and great niece, Megan Harding; two great nieces Emily Harding and Amanda (Alan) DAchille; two great nephews, Brandon (Heidi) Carr and Matthew Harding; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Although never married, he spent his life looking after his younger sister, Margaret, and his older sister’s three children, Shane, Amy and Scott, following her death in 1980. He supported his family in more ways than he ever knew.

A Memorial Service will be held 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, in the funeral home, with Deacon John Carran, officiating.

