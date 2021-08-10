Robert Laverty, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Wednesday July 28, 2021.



Robert was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 2,1928 to Adam & Harriet (Hoyland) Laverty.

He worked at Westinghouse as a Tool & Dye Designer for 39 years retiring in 1983.



He was a WW2 Vet serving in the Navy.



Robert enjoyed being outside doing lawn work. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.



He enjoyed being involved in his Church as a volunteer and an Usher. He belonged to Central Baptist Church, Ocala, Florida

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 61 years Anna Mae (Mansell) Laverty, Ocala, Florida, his daughter, Debra (Todd) Kalebaba, Tillsonburg, Ontario; his son, Kenneth Laverty, Ocala, Florida, his step-daughter, Patricia Manley, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Michelle (Rich) Black, McDonald, Ohio; James R. (Tara) Williams, Indianapolis, Indiana; Paul Skinner, Jr., Ocala, Florida; Eric Skinner, Ocala, Florida; his great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, George, Thomas, Archie, Richard and Delbert; his sisters Mary, Frances and Phylis and his grandchildren, Melissa Sue Williams and Robert William Laverty.

A visitation was held at Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Avenue, Ocala, on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m.



Burial will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations.

Local arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.