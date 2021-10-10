Robert L. Morgan, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Morgan, 86, of Sharon passed away surrounded by his wife, daughters and son-in-law Thursday afternoon, October 7, 2021, in his residence.

Mr. Morgan was born April 9, 1935, in Sharon, a son of the late Hubert L. and Florence (Walker) Morgan. Raised in Masury, Ohio, he was a 1953 graduate of Brookfield High School and also attended Youngstown State University.

In 1954, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army, served at Ft. Hood, Texas and was honorably discharged as a corporal in 1956.

His wife of 61 years, the former Betty Lou Veltri, whom he married May 14, 1960, survives at home.

Following their marriage, Bob and his wife, Betty Lou, relocated to Roeland Park, Kansas, where he was employed by Shippers Car Line for nearly six years.

Upon their return to the Shenango Valley, Bob took a position in the shop at General American Transportation Corporation (GATX), Masury, Ohio, working his way to a purchasing agent until the company’s closing in 1984. He later took a position as V.P. of Purchasing at American Industries, Sharon, retiring in 1996.

Additionally, Bob was well-known for his wallpaper hanging business, which he owned and operated for more than 30 years.

Bob was a member of St. John Episcopal Church, Sharon, where he served as an Usher.

He had a lifelong passion for music and was an accomplished trombone player. Throughout his life, Bob played in several notable bands, including Warren Junior Military Band, Adam Tishov Band and the Buhl Park Band.

He was also a collector and purveyor of antique cars and frequented many car shows. Bob also enjoyed playing golf.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by two daughters, Robin Seaburn (Guy), Sharon and Lori Johnston, Bellevue, Pennsylvania; a brother, James Morgan (Thelma), Bradenton, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a son-in-law, James A. Johnston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 in St. John Episcopal Church, 226 W State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.