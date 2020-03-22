Robert L. Brown, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. “Bob” Brown, 75, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle and Ellwood City, passed away Friday afternoon, March 20, 2020, in Heritage Valley Medical Center, Beaver.

Mr. Brown was born October 1, 1944, in Ellwood City, a son of the late Emma Palm and was a 1962 graduate of Lincoln High School in Ellwood City.

For many years, Bob was employed by B&W Welding and Fitting and B&W Steel Mill in Koppel and later worked as a truck driver for the Sharon Metal Fence Company.

He enjoyed vegetable gardening and loved spending time with family and his three dogs.

His wife, the former Virginia “Jean” Roginski, preceded him in death in 2008.

He is survived a daughter, Bobbi Jean Brown, of Chippewa Township; a stepdaughter, Debra Magee, of New Castle and a stepson, David (Lisa) Magee, of Pulaski and a granddaughter, Katie Magee.

In addition to his wife and mother, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Hogue.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Interment: St. Mary Cemetery, Union Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home.